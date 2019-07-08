Intermittent Fasting: More than just weight loss

You’ve probably tried a diet or two in your life, but have you ever tried intermittent fasting?

Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern where you go between periods of eating and fasting.

There are many different methods of the diet, but the most common is the 16:8 method. This is where you eat for 8 hours and then fast for the remaining 16 hours (8 of those are hopefully used for sleeping).

New studies say this diet not only helps people lose weight, but it can even help with diabetes, m ultiple sclerosis , and heart health. Google report searches for the diet have quadrupled in the last 3 years.

KX sat down with Sanford Health Dietitian, Rachel Iverson, who tells us her professional opinion about the popular trend.

Iverson says this can be more than just another trending fad, but a lifestyle change. She adds to always consult with your doctor or a dietitian before starting.