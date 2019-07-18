Investigators say Mandan Sunset Bluffs Apartments fire appears accidental

Following an “exhaustive investigation” into the cause of Sunday’s Sunset Bluffs Apartments fire in Mandan, the Mandan Fire Department and the Mandan Police Department say the devastating blaze was accidental in nature but, at this point, no definitive cause for the fire has been determined.

A news release sent Thursday afternoon summarized the response to the fire July 14 which ultimately involved the Mandan Fire Department, the Bismarck City Fire Department, the Bismarck Rural Fire Department and the Marathon Refinery Fire Department.

“The Mandan Fire Department and the Mandan Police Department conducted an extensive investigation into the fire,” the news release stated. “Occupants of the building and witnesses were interviewed. Physical evidence was examined. No indications were found that the fire was intentionally set. Natural causes, such as lightning strikes, were ruled out.”

The news release notes the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.