It Can Wait: Distracted driving-related accidents rising

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Every day in the United States, about nine people are killed and more than 1,000 are injured in crashes involving a distracted driver.

At the intersection of a busy society and changing technology, distracted driving is a growing problem for law enforcement.

“When we are talking about distracted driving it is simply described as anything that takes the driver’s attention from the ability and task to drive safely,” said Officer Aaron Moss, Minot Police Department.

When you hear the term, you might first think of using a cell phone while driving, but things like eating, changing the radio dial and zoning out can be classified as “distractions” too.

“Our brains cant parallel process like a computer. Therefore, multitasking is a myth when it comes to driving,” said Moss.

Office Moss said in order to drop those numbers, drivers have to learn to be selfless while on the road.

Moss added, “All too often we get in our vehicles and put ourselves in our own little bubble and don’t recognize even if we might be driving safely and we might be doing the right things that other drivers aren’t going to be doing the same.”

One driver said he’s guilty of not always paying attention as well.

“I’m pretty much a defensive driver. But I like to look around at the scenery, that’s why I like to drive,” said Fred Perkins.

Perkins said he thinks beefing up consequences might slow things down, in what he calls a growing epidemic.

“You can go back and statistics show, that I’m aware of, that texting causes more deaths in crashes than DUI’s. But look at the penalties for DUI,” added Perkins.

Officer Moss said if you need to check your phone, pull over and park — and you could save a life.

