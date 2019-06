It’s Furry Friday and Tracy Kershaw brought in shih tzu’s Fifi and Tabby.

Although they are older dogs, these sweethearts are potty trained and ready to be adopted.

If you’re looking to adopt, there will be an adoption & microchipping event happening at the Stonefield Apartment office in Bismarck.

It’ll go from 2pm to 5pm and pets will be there ready to adopt.