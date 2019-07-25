It’s Parole Officers Week in North Dakota: Meet Officer Kenny Beese

We share a lot of stories about what happens inside prisons in North Dakota. But what about the officers that assist inmates after they’re released?

Today, we sat down with a Parole officer to learn more about how they fit into the puzzle.

Kenny Beese says most simply, the job is to help those they work with, stay on a straight path and regain their lives. He’s been working here at the Bismarck District Parole office for four years.

When he’s not here, he’s visiting his clients at their homes. He shared why he considers this such a rewarding career.

The Probation and Parole Supervision Professional shares, “Watching them take ownership of their probation, being forthright with me, with the courts, with their treatment providers; And ownership with their kids, You know just kind of building their life back up. They struggled there for a little bit, but then watching them grow back up and be productive back in the community.”

The list goes on and on. He says he could come in expecting an easy day, then the phone rings and he rushes out the door.