It’s Rail Safety Week in North Dakota

In 2019, according to the Federal Railroad Administration, there were more than 2,000 collisions involving trains across the U.S.

This week marks Rail Safety Week, and the North Dakota Safety Council is educating community members on how to avoid these incidents near railways.

A staff member from Operation Lifesaver says although there haven’t been any deaths due to train collisions so far this year, there has been an increase in close calls.

“We really are seeing an increase of is what we would call near misses where an engineer is traveling down the tracks and they see cars going around posts or be it — or even pedestrians,” Project Coordinator for Operation Lifesaver of the Dakotas Valerie Fischer said.

There is a free safety course, open to anyone. It’s being held at the Minot Amtrak Depot this Wednesday from 7 to 8:30 a.m.