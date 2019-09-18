Jamestown Search and Rescue Dog Expected to be O.K. after Being hit by Car

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — Jamestown’s fire chief says a city search and rescue dog will be OK after being hit by a vehicle.

Fire Chief Jim Reuther is Chloe’s handler. Reuther says he opened the door Friday night and the dog took off.

Reuther says the dog returned shortly afterward and was “bleeding profusely.” He took the dog to a veterinary clinic, which determined the animal had no broken bones.

The fire chief says his daughter found where Chloe had been hit. It was only about 30 feet away from the house. The driver did not stop.

Reuther says he encourages people to tell someone if they hit a dog, cat or another animal. He says, “These are kids, their family.”