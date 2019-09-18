Jamestown Search and Rescue Dog Expected to be O.K. after Being hit by Car

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — Jamestown’s fire chief says a city search and rescue dog will be OK after being hit by a vehicle.

Fire Chief Jim Reuther is Chloe’s handler. Reuther says he opened the door Friday night and the dog took off.

Reuther says the dog returned shortly afterward and was “bleeding profusely.” He took the dog to a veterinary clinic, which determined the animal had no broken bones.

The fire chief says his daughter found where Chloe had been hit. It was only about 30 feet away from the house. The driver did not stop.

Reuther says he encourages people to tell someone if they hit a dog, cat or another animal. He says, “These are kids, their family.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-18-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-18-19"

Bismarck Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Marathon"

Prepare for Bismarck Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for Bismarck Marathon"

Boys HS Soccer Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Soccer Sept. 17"

Class A Volleyball Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Volleyball Sept. 17"

Class B Volleyball Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Volleyball Sept. 17"

Boys High School Tennis Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Tennis Sept. 17"

Preparing for Natural Disasters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preparing for Natural Disasters"

Century Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Volleyball"

Amy Jacobson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amy Jacobson"

Bismarck High Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Tennis"

Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Hemp and CBD Crops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hemp and CBD Crops"

Hostfest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hostfest"

Missing Persons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Persons"

Fatal Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Crash"

Murder Case Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder Case Update"

Missing Man Storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Man Storms"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss