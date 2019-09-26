Japan Trade Deal Finalized

A trade agreement with Japan is finalized today.

With it– Japan will now lower or eliminate tariffs on a little more than 7-Billion dollars worth of U-S ag goods.

This includes fresh and frozen beef and pork, wheat, frozen potatoes, dairy products, and ethanol.

Furthermore, Japan’s imports of U-S wheat and barley will benefit from a reduced mark-up.

Senator John Hoeven says this is exactly what they’ve been working for.

“This trade agreement with Japan is good.. not only for our country, but for our state too, because we’ll be able to sell more beef, more wheat, and potatoes, other things that we produce. But, we have to get more of these trade agreements in place, no one agreement get the job done, we need more of them,” said North Dakota Senator John Hoeven.

Once it’s implemented, more than 90 percent of U.S. agricultural exports to Japan will be either duty-free or receive preferential tariff access.