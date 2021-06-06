Jet skier dies, kayaker goes missing on Missouri River

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after a jet ski accident on the Missouri River south of Bismarck late Saturday, hours after a kayaker went missing in the same area in an unrelated incident.

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier says the incidents happened near a popular recreation area called Kimball Bottoms.

The man driving the jet ski tipped over, sending him and a woman into the water. Both were wearing life vests but the man could not swim, Kirchmeier said.

Sheriff’s deputies performed life-saving measures on the man, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department received a report Saturday afternoon that the kayaker, a 41-year-old man, was missing. The search for the man continued on Sunday.