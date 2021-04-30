Judge denies continuance for Minot man accused of killing stepbrother

A man accused of killing his stepbrother appeared in court on Friday.

Damion Colvin is scheduled for a jury trial on May 24.

His defense attorney asked the judge for a continuance because one of the witnesses is deployed.

Judge Gary Lee denied the request.

“The defendant has a right to see his accusers, that’s true. The state has a right to have the case heard in a timely fashion. They’ve gone through a number of means and steps to get their witnesses here to subpoena witnesses to prepare for trial. The public also has a right to have a speedy and open trial,” Lee said.

Judge Lee also denied the defense’s request for a decrease in bond.