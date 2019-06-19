Juneteenth: Marking Slavery’s End

MINOT – A holiday that is spreading across the US, Juneteenth is considered the oldest-known celebration marking the end of slavery.

It’s the day the last known group of slaves in Texas, were freed from slavery. We were at the local celebration and residents say it has been a long time coming.

Singing, poems, and applauds were all present today at the first ever Juneteenth Celebration in Minot.

Marcus Jones says,”It’s awesome. It’s awesome to be a part of the heritage and just to come out and basically represent from our culture. Its amazing.”

In 1865 Major General Gordon Granger marched into Galveston, Texas, and told the locals the war had ended and all slaves were free.

“Some say the slave owners knew about it but they didn’t want to share it with the slaves so they could keep working for free later” says the guest speaker, Joyce Griffin.

Artwork done by Minot High School student Virginia Conn. Titled: Legacies of Abolition.

154 years later, Minot hosted the community’s first ever Juneteenth Celebration.

“I branched out and I saw that certain countries, communities, cities and states did not even know what Juneteenth was to even honor it. I was actually shocked. So for me today its setting a standard for what the rest of the world has already set forth.” says Lajada Wilson, chairwoman of Minot Juneteenth Observance Committee.

Until then, Lajada and Joyce will continue to do their part in the community.

“I have a passion to teach people what I know. And to teach people about Juneteenth is awesome.” says Joyce.

“I think from here on out people can rejoice and see that this is a unity observance. Not just for African Americans but for all people.” adds Lajada.

North Dakota, South Dakota, Hawaii, and New Hampshire are the only states that do not recognize Juneteenth. But it was recognized right here in Minot, today