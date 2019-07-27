Junior Golf: Abby Schmidt eyes Player of the Year repeat

The Dakota Junior Golf Season is coming to an end, capping off with the Tour Championship on Monday and Tuesday. One golfer who is eyeing the title is Abby Schmidt, who is looking to repeat as player of the year.

Abby Schmidt is entering her final weekend of her junior golfing career. A summer that has seen her at the top of the standings more often than not.

“I had a few good rounds this summer so that was really nice,” says 2018 Player of the Year Abby Schmidt. “And just the experience, especially since its going to be my last summer, it just makes it all the more special to be out and participating in the tournaments.”

For the soon-to-be St. Mary’s senior, Schmidt is currently No. 3 in the 2019 Applebee’s Cup Player of the Year standings. Schmidt won last summer, but admits that there’s pressure to repeat.

“It’s definately harder to repeat than win it the first year,” Schmidt says. “You have the expectations to win it again set on you this year than last year.”

Schmidt has been confident in her mid-range game, but is focusing on the putting before the final tournament. On top of that, Schmidt says that North Dakota golfing continues to improve.

“Everyone’s gotten a lot better so it’s nice to have these summer tournaments before the school ones,” Schmidt says. “Especially in the younger girls. There’s not as many girls my age anymore. We had a lot that were older than me and a lot that are younger coming up that are really good.”

Schmidt would like for her success to carry over to the fall season, but her focus is on Monday and Tuesday for one last chance at the title.

“It’s just how golf is,” says Schmidt. “So that’s what’s nice about the end of the year one. It’s one more chance to show how good you can be.”

Abby and her fellow competitors tee off for the Tour Championship on Monday at Hawktree Golf Course in Bismarck.