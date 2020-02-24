K-9 dropout finds his forever home in the Magic City

Meet Diesel, the 2-year-old black lab.

Diesel was adopted in October by Roxy King and Senior Airman at Minot Air Force Base, Alex Sandmann. He came into the couple’s lives after failing bomb detection training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

Despite being in the military, Sandmann said adopting a dog from a base wasn’t on his radar until he arrived in Texas for training.

“I wasn’t looking for a military dog specifically, she was talking about getting a dog and I wanted to surprise her with a dog,” explained Sandmann. “And the best way I knew how I was like well, I am going down there, might as well see what they have. And I just got really lucky with him.”

Diesel has adjusted to living the pampered dog life, and both King and Sandmann agree the application process and wait for their new family member was well worth it.

“He was obviously very well trained, and just a cool dog all around,” said Sandmann.

“There was little things he had to adapt to like living in an apartment, but we never put him in a kennel. He’s never done anything bad. He comes when we tell him to, he sits when we tell him to. He’s just very well trained,” said King.

And while Diesel may not have made the cut for the military… It looks like so far, his new assignment, giving love to his new family, is off to a great start.

If you’re interested in adopting a retired military working dog, email MWD.Adoptions@us.af.mil.