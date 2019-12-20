Kalix announces its downsizing recycling program

Kalix in Minot announced today it’s downsizing its recycling program. So, how will this affect the city’s plans to create their own?

After 25 years, Kalix will no longer be accepting recyclables after Jan. 31. The reason? It’s getting too expensive.

“The main factor being the commodity prices,” said Rod Martinson, director of employment services. “We’re unable to afford to subsidize recycling at the prices they’re at now.”

This means cardboard, tin cans, junk mail and plastics will no longer be accepted. However, it will still offer shredding services for confidential documents.

There are nine employees who work in the recycling department. Martinson said one of them will transfer to the shredding department and the remaining eight will have the opportunity to apply for other Kalix jobs.

The city of Minot has been working since 2016 to come up with a recycling program. City council members tabled making a decision in 2017 and decided not to take action while relying on Kalix as an option for the community.

We reached out to the city to see if the downsizing changes the city’s plans and they said Kalix downsizing its recycling program does not currently affect the city’s timeline of creating its own. City staff will present four options to council members at the Jan. 6 meeting.

“Hoping they can get it going,” Martinson said. “Hoping so that people can still recycle.”

Kalix said they have between 1,100 and 1,200 customers per month. People will be able to redeem their Kalix tokens at Marketplace until March 31st.