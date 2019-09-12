Kelz Cuts wins Best Barber in Minot award

The results are in, and one business is showing, it’s a cut above the rest. Kelz Cuts Barbershop received 2019 Best of Minot Award in the barbershop category.



Each year, the Minot Award Program showcases different companies that have achieved success and made a positive impact in the community. We stopped by the shop to see what all the buzz is about.



I would have to just say being more than one dimensional, being multi-faceted, and being able to do a wide array of haircuts and hairstyles. That makes us kind of stand out.” says Prentiss Kelly, owner of Kelz Cuts.



Kelly says receiving the award means a lot to him and will push him to make an even bigger impact in the area.













Photos taken by Hannah Woosley-Collins