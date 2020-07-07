Key West Cafe food truck brings Cuban cuisine to the Capital City

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From Florida to North Dakota, one woman is proud to share her family traditions of Cuban Cuisine. Key West Cafe opened right when the pandemic hit, but she says that hasn’t interfered with business at all. We spoke to the owner who says it was time for North Dakotans to have a taste.

“We always served them. Friends and family love them. We missed them. We decided it was time for Bismarck-Mandan to have some of that good stuff too,” said Nina Walden, Owner of Key West Cafe.

Walden is from West Palm Beach, Florida, and grew up eating Cuban food. She started making Cuban sandwiches for her family when they moved to North Dakota a few years ago. Now, she’s making her Cuban Cuisine for everyone, out of her food truck.

“Our number one seller is definitely the Cubano, the Cuban sandwich. We also do ropa vieja which is a shredded beef. Again that’s marinated in our own concoction. We serve that with Spanish rice and black beans,” said Walden.

She says what makes her sandwiches so special is a recipe that’s been passed down from her dad, and she’s added a few spices to make it her own. So what are customers saying?

“Foods really good. I got the rice and beans, really really good. Excellent flavor. I like this dish quite a bit. It’s awesome!” said Toby Lund of Bismarck.

The convenience of a food truck couldn’t have come at a better time. While many restaurants had to close their doors due to COVID-19, Key West Cafe was in good shape.

While Walden says she doesn’t really like to cook, she loves seeing the smiles on customers’ faces– and that makes it all worth it.

For more information on hours of operation go here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

DJGA Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "DJGA Golf"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Oil Production

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Production"

Lower emissions standards hurting ethanol industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lower emissions standards hurting ethanol industry"

Downtown Block Party, Putt District

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Block Party, Putt District"

Badlands Big Sticks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks"

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Souris Valley Sabre Dogs"

Key West Cafe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Key West Cafe"

Grain Cleaning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grain Cleaning"

Burn Ban

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burn Ban"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/7"

Kids & COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids & COVID-19"

Dance Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dance Class"

Tom's Tuesday #OneMinuteForecast 7/7 (SUPERSIZED)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Tuesday #OneMinuteForecast 7/7 (SUPERSIZED)"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/7"

Tuesday's Forecast: Prepare for overnight storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's Forecast: Prepare for overnight storms"

NDC JULY 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 7"

Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Larks"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss