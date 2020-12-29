KX Conversation: Alison Traynor, co-founder of North Dakota’s Suicide Prevention Coalition

Alison Traynor, the co-founder of North Dakota’s Suicide Prevention Coalition, joined KX Conversation on Dec. 28 to discuss mental health and the difficulties that the holiday season and the pandemic can bring.

Traynor says it’s important to know that you aren’t alone, and you can even reach out for help at 1-800-273-8255, which is answered locally by FirstLink, 24/7.

She said there’s also many telehealth and mental health providers, and that she’s seeing more reach-outs from Facebook and phone to connect and talk about mental health.

