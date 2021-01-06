Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

KX Conversation: Dave Krabbenhoft, Interim Director of the North Dakota DOCR

Video
Posted: / Updated:

Dave Krabbenhoft, the Interim Director of the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, joined KX Conversation on Jan. 6 to discuss COVID-19.

We discussed if keeping staff healthy and able to work has been a challenge, what’s working for their teams to keep people safe, the plan for getting staff and residents vaccinated and more.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Wednesday, January 6th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Dave Krabbenhoft

Capacity Changes

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/6/21

Birth Defects

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/6/21

Trump supporters breach U.S. Capitol

Snowflake types and how they're made

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/6

Wednesday: A slick commute with another warm afternoon

Open Mind

NDC JAN 6

WDA Hockey

High school basketball

Jail Partnership

Minot K9

KX Convo: Kylie Oversen

State of the State Recap

Dem-NPL Response

Masks the New Norm?

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories