KX Conversation: Dave Krabbenhoft, Interim Director of the North Dakota DOCR

Dave Krabbenhoft, the Interim Director of the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, joined KX Conversation on Jan. 6 to discuss COVID-19.
We discussed if keeping staff healthy and able to work has been a challenge, what’s working for their teams to keep people safe, the plan for getting staff and residents vaccinated and more.
