Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

KX Conversation: Dr. Noe Mateo, Infectious Disease Specialist with Sanford Health

Video
Posted: / Updated:

For KX Conversation on Jan. 7, Dr. Noe Matteo joined us to discuss the new variants of COVID-19.

Dr. Mateo, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Sanford Health, shared what he knows about the new strains, what effect they could have on treatments and the vaccine and more.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Thursday, January 7th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

President Trump releases video statement

KX Convo: Dr. Noe Mateo

Cramer Reacts

ND Capitol Security

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7

Adopt an Airman

Pet Food Bank

Minot School Update

Bonding Proposals

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/7/21

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7

Thursday: Patchy freezing drizzle and a wintry mix

CBD Month

NDC JAN 7

Flasher Boy's Basketball

Watford City Girl's Basketball

St. Mary's Boy's Basketball

Century Boy's Basketball

Dr. Wynne: Vaccine Pace

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories