KX Conversation: Dr. Noe Mateo, Infectious Disease Specialist with Sanford Health

For KX Conversation on Jan. 7, Dr. Noe Matteo joined us to discuss the new variants of COVID-19.
Dr. Mateo, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Sanford Health, shared what he knows about the new strains, what effect they could have on treatments and the vaccine and more.
