KX Conversation: Dr. Ted Fogarty, a radiologist and proponent for hyperbaric oxygen therapy

In our Jan. 27 KX Conversation, we were joined by Dr. Ted Fogarty, who is a huge proponent for hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

The hyperbaric treatment is FDA approved for treating a number of conditions — all having to do with basic ailments that would require restoring oxygen to the brain.

But he believes this could be a treatment for COVID — even in advanced cases. He explained why, and discussed a hospital in Connecticut that is 1 of 6 nationwide treating COVID-19 with the therapy.

