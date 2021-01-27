Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

KX Conversation: Dr. Ted Fogarty, a radiologist and proponent for hyperbaric oxygen therapy

Video
Posted: / Updated:

In our Jan. 27 KX Conversation, we were joined by Dr. Ted Fogarty, who is a huge proponent for hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

The hyperbaric treatment is FDA approved for treating a number of conditions — all having to do with basic ailments that would require restoring oxygen to the brain.

But he believes this could be a treatment for COVID — even in advanced cases. He explained why, and discussed a hospital in Connecticut that is 1 of 6 nationwide treating COVID-19 with the therapy.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Antibody Clinic

Infertility Myth

KX Convo: Dr. Ted Fogarty

Teacher Fund

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27.

Rolette County Jail

YHF

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/27

Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

NDC JAN 27 2ND HR

United Tribes Basketball

WDA Hockey

WDA Basketball

Class B Basketball

SNAP increase

Fire & COVID-19

GoPro found after 6 years at the bottom of Honolulu ocean returned to owner

Local Election Parties

Vaccine Debate

DAPL Appeal

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News