KX Conversation: Drew Wrigley, the US Attorney for North Dakota

Video
Posted: / Updated:

Drew Wrigley, the United States Attorney for North Dakota, joined KX Conversation on Jan. 12 to discuss the recent opioid drug bust.

Twenty-six people were charged in that case, dubbed Operation Blue Prairie.

Wrigley said tens of thousands of pills with a street value of at least $2.5 million have been sold primarily on the Turtle Mountain, Spirit Lake and Fort Berthold reservations and nine defendants have connections to Detroit. The other 17 are North Dakotans who helped with distribution.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Drew Wrigley

National Guard to DC

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/12

Full Time Face to Face

Baseball Practice

MPS, MSU

Vaccine Change

Blu on Broadway

Breastfeeding Bill

Violent Offense Bill

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/12/21

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/12

Tuesday: Very warm with even warmer temps to come

White Party for Tracy's Sanctuary House

White Party

NDC JAN 12

Class B Basketball

Police Calls

How Dispatch Works

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories