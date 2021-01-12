KX Conversation: Drew Wrigley, the US Attorney for North Dakota

Drew Wrigley, the United States Attorney for North Dakota, joined KX Conversation on Jan. 12 to discuss the recent opioid drug bust.
Twenty-six people were charged in that case, dubbed Operation Blue Prairie.
Wrigley said tens of thousands of pills with a street value of at least $2.5 million have been sold primarily on the Turtle Mountain, Spirit Lake and Fort Berthold reservations and nine defendants have connections to Detroit. The other 17 are North Dakotans who helped with distribution.
See More
- KX Conversation: Sue Skalicky of Humanities North Dakota
- KX Conversation: Face the Nation Moderator Margaret Brennan
- KX Conversation: Lieutenant Mike Hanel with the Dickinson Police Department