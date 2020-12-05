KX Conversation: Heidi Heitkamp, the first woman from North Dakota elected to the US Senate

Former U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp joined KX Conversation on Dec. 4 to discuss what it’s like speaking on a national stage from a perspective of a North Dakotan.

Since leaving office in January 2019, Heitkamp’s became a contributor for CNBC, a visiting fellow at the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School and has launched One Country Project, an organization aimed at helping Democrats nationally reconnect with rural voters.

She also discussed positive changes she thinks President-elect Joe Biden will bring to North Dakota and the country.

