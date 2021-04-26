KX Conversation: Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Josh Ranum on international travel during the pandemic

Over the weekend, a European Union official said they expected all 27 member states to accept COVID vaccinated travelers starting this summer.

At the same time, the U.S. State Department is expanding its “Do Not Travel list.”

Joining us with more is no stranger to the coronavirus, as we heard him speak at the governor’s COVID news conferences about it: Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Josh Ranum.

We asked Dr. Ranum what we should make of the EU accepting travelers soon, but the U.S. expanding its Do Not Travel list.

We also discussed how the Centers for Disease Control said about 5 million Americans have skipped their second COVID-19 vaccine appointment, and more.

See More