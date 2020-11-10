KX Conversation: Jim Schwartz, a volunteer in the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial

KX Conversation is a new segment with the goal of spending more time talking to the people you want to hear from.

On Nov. 9’s edition, we sit down with Jim Schwartz, who enrolled as a volunteer in the Johnson & Johnson Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial. At this point, it’s unknown whether he received the vaccine or a placebo, but so far he says he’s doing good.

Schwartz lives in San Diego and studied chemistry at Purdue.

