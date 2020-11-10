Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

KX Conversation: Jim Schwartz, a volunteer in the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KX Conversation is a new segment with the goal of spending more time talking to the people you want to hear from.

On Nov. 9’s edition, we sit down with Jim Schwartz, who enrolled as a volunteer in the Johnson & Johnson Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial. At this point, it’s unknown whether he received the vaccine or a placebo, but so far he says he’s doing good.

Schwartz lives in San Diego and studied chemistry at Purdue.

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Jim Schwartz

Caring Rose Week

Supreme Court to hear arguments in case regarding the Affordable Care Act

Wind Turbines

Twice Blessed

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/9

Traveling Nurses

ATW: Trey Jacob

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/9

ATW: South Prairie Athletics

ATW: Drake-Anamoose Football

ATW: Matt Festch

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/9

Monday Weather: Cold with light snow for some

NDC NOV 9

Kenmare Honkers Volleyball

Abbey Kubas

Beulah Miners Volleyball

Plays of the week

Minot flood control update

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss