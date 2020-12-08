KX Conversation: ‘Let Him Go’ author Larry Watson

Larry Watson, a born-and-raised North Dakotan, joined KX Conversation on Dec. 7 to discuss his book Let Him Go come to life on film.

Watson has written several books that take place in this part of the country — North Dakota, Montana and Minnesota — because he says he felt like he could “imagine freely” there.

Let Him Go was also the biggest movie in the country at one point in November. Watson says if you want to see the film, you don’t even have to go to a theater. It’s now available on a number of streaming services, pay-on-demand and video-on-demand.

