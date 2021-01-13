KX Conversation: North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem

Video
Posted: / Updated:

In our Jan. 13 KX Conversation, North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem joined us to discuss the recent investigation of child sexual abuse by members of the North Dakota Catholic Dioceses.

This was a months-long criminal investigation, and Stenehjem discussed the outcome and the level of difficulty a case like this may be for BCI agents.

53 individuals were accused and all but two of the clergy were deceased. No one faces charges from this investigation.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

CDC recommends universal mask wearing

Dr. Wynne: Mutation Vaccine

Vaccine Ethics

ND to DC

Bracing for Unrest

KX Gives Back: NDHP

Truck Driver Program

Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Wayne Stenehjem

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/13

Transgender Athlete Bill

Feeding Frontline Workers

Jenny Cudd Riots at U.S. Capitol

Jenny Cudd Statement

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/13

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/13

Record breaking warmth before possible damaging wind tonight

Comparing our current winter to the past

NDC JAN 13

WDA Hockey

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories