For Nov. 20’s KX Conversation, we are joined via Zoom by the mayor of the City of Rochester, Minnesota, Kim Norton.

Rochester is home to about 45,000 people more than Bismarck. However, it’s similar to Bismarck in that it’s home to several healthcare providers, namely the Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center.

Their city is currently at the highest risk level and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has a mask mandate in place, coupled with non-compliance penalties.