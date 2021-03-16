KX Conversation: Sen. Hoeven on Bismarck possibly losing status as metro area

If you’re reading this from Bismarck, you live in a metropolitan area. But that may soon change.

For our March 16 edition of KX Conversation, we’re joined by Sen. John Hoeven who hopes the government will consider his perspective on this matter.

For background, the Office Management and Budget is considering raising the threshold for a town to be considered a “metropolitan statistical area” from 50,000 people to 100,000 people. We asked Hoeven why he believes that would be bad for North Dakota.

“That would have an adverse effect on Bismarck, Grand Forks and potentially Minot, which looks like it will be over 50,000 in the latest count. So that can affect a whole range of things, from block grant money you get, the rate of pay for federal employees in the community, medicare reimbursement for hospitals, and also all the statistics and information we get for MSAs which you wouldn’t get,” he said.

He says he has a bipartisan group of senators who have signed a letter urging OMB not to make this change. He says they haven’t, but that they’re “getting more momentum.”

