KX Conversation: Sen. John Hoeven on the Biden administration

Video
Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven joined KX Conversation on Jan. 21 to discuss the new Biden administration.

We talked about what he believes is the most consequential executive order President Biden made for North Dakota, the 50-50 split in the Senate and anything else he would like to say about the new administration.

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mobile Home Rate Bill

Oversen on Donation

Thursday, January 21st, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Sen. John Hoeven

KX News Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21

Student Loan Freeze

Safe Fun Zone

Raising North Dakota: Embracing Differences

Thursday: Breezy and much cooler

Minot Boy's Swimming

Linton-HMB Boy's Basketball

BSC Basketball

Dr. Wynne: Comparing Vaccines

Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

City Mandate

Survival after 6-months of covid complications

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

KX Convo: Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News