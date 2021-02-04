Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
KX Conversation: Sen. Kevin Cramer on Put Students First Act of 2021

The pandemic caused many schools to go online instead of in person, but new legislation could change that.

In our Feb. 4 edition of KX Conversation, Sen. Kevin Cramer joined us to discuss the Put Students First Act of 2021 that he and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) introduced.

The legislation would prevent federal funds for K-12 schools if they don’t reopen. Cramer discussed why he believes that decision should be left up to federal oversight instead of individual school districts, and more.

