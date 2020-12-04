KX Conversation: Toys for Tots coordinator encourages North Dakotans to donate

Video
Posted: / Updated:

Michelle Tait, the Toys for Tots coordinator, joined KX Conversation on Dec. 3 to discuss the challenges they’re facing this year.

She’s also encouraging North Dakotans to donate early. She said they only have $2,000 in the bank and a mere 12 toys for children.

If you’d like to help right from the comfort of your home, CLICK HERE. Michelle says all money donated stays local.

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Quarantine Order Change

Driving Range

KX Convo: Michelle Tait

Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Rural Vaccine Prep

Early COVID Cases

Shoe Giveaway

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/3

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/3

2021 Calendar

Chopper Contest

NDC DEC 3

Shiloh Christian Girl's Basketball

Bishop Ryan Boy's Basketball

Minot Boy's Basketball

Legacy Girl's Basketball

Mineral Rights Lawsuits

Mandan Fire Department

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss