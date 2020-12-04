KX Conversation: Toys for Tots coordinator encourages North Dakotans to donate

Michelle Tait, the Toys for Tots coordinator, joined KX Conversation on Dec. 3 to discuss the challenges they’re facing this year.

She’s also encouraging North Dakotans to donate early. She said they only have $2,000 in the bank and a mere 12 toys for children.

If you’d like to help right from the comfort of your home, CLICK HERE. Michelle says all money donated stays local.

