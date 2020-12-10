KX Conversation: Young Carson Wentz fan sends video of encouragement

It’s been a tough season for Carson Wentz.

The Bismarck native and NFL quarterback was benched a few months into a rocky season, but on Dec. 9’s KX Conversation, a young superfan who went viral with a message of support on Twitter joins us.

Thirteen-year-old Giovanni Hamilton, of Pennsylvania, says ever since Wentz’s first injury he really liked him, because of how hard he fought to get back to the game he loves.

