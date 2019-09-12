KX Gives Back: Burke County Sheriff’s Office

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office works hard to protect and patrol the county.

Five deputies working for the Burke County Sheriff’s Office work hard protecting the 1,100 square miles of the county. They also work in conjunction with the United States Border Patrol to ensure and protect the safety of the Canadian and United States Border.

“It’s definitely a needed thing to have a couple of officers out on a shift, especially with such a big area,” said Shawn Brien, Sheriff. “We have also several different cities in our county, so having that extra staff definitely helps.”

Portal’s 24-hour border entry means these deputies handle more than just speeding tickets and distracted drivers. They also have to deal with people trying to smuggle drugs, and even something else.

“A Mexican National who was a Canadian permanent resident, who was smuggling two other Mexican nationals into the country,” said Allen Hall, border patrol agent.

The Sheriff’s Office and Border Patrol work hand in hand many times… to stop all kinds of illegal activity, including human smuggling. All the officers said it’s hard work, but it’s worth it.

“You meet people from all over the world. It’s crazy what you see crossing the border and the people that you pull over on the highway,” Brien said. “Different nationalities coming from different countries, it’s a fun experience.”

They also said each day always brings something new, they never quite know what they’re going to run in to next.

After hearing about a Sheriff’s office that works so hard to patrol over 1,000 square miles, it was our turn to give back.

The KX News team spent the afternoon in Bowbells, talking and sharing lunch with the Burke County Sheriff’s office. These five deputies shared some great stories about their job. Thanks, Burke County Sheriff’s Office for all that you do.