KX News Recap — November 24

In case you missed it — a lot of things have happened in the news overnight. Here’s a recap of some of the local stories that might be of interest to you — along with links to detailed versions of the KX stories shown in the video:

  • Study says North Dakota housing not affordable: Full story
  • Rapid tests in 3 North Dakota schools will be used for weekly screening purposes: Full story
  • With more people out of a job, Human Services is seeing an uptick in people applying for SNAP benefits: Full story
  • Gov. Burgum pardons Thanksgiving turkeys: Full story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

