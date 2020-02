A male suspect who isn't a student or employee was observed in Model Hall Tuesday afternoon acting suspiciously. He left after he was approached by a faculty member, but returned later that evening to Crane Hall.

"We're overly-courteous in North Dakota, obviously," said Gary Orluck, director Campus Safety and Security. "We hold the door for people and he most likely followed somebody right into the building, a group of people. That happens. I guess we all do that, but he did not get into the room area, he was just more in the a commons area."