KX Storm Team Christmas Evening Forecast

Daytime highs in the 40s will continue for our southwest tomorrow, but an incoming system will increase chances for precipitation late in the day. Increasing clouds will keep high temperatures in the 30s here. While precipitation may begin as rain or a wintry mix, keeping snowfall accumulations negligible, accumulations of an inch or 2 will be possible for our northeast overnight into Sunday morning. A colder day for all is on tap Sunday as air from the north wraps in behind the departing system. Temperatures will remain close to late-December averages next week. There will be a powerful storm system that develops by midweek, however, the brunt of it looks to remain to our south. Nevertheless, we could feel the impacts from it during the Tuesday and Wednesday timeframe.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

