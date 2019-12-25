KX Storm Team Christmas Morning Forecast 12-25

Merry Christmas everyone!

We’ll be dealing with some stubborn fog through the morning hours of Christmas, so watch for a few slick spots if and when you head out.

Once the fog dissipates, we’ll see some snow showers develop for the afternoon and evening hours, although accumulations should be on the light side.

The rest of the week looks to be quiet, however, we are watching for the potential for snow this weekend if a storm system should pass over our area or remain well to the south. Those details will be ironed out as we near the weekend.

-Meteorologist Robert Suhr