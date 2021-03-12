KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Expect mostly clear to clear skies tonight with overnight lows mainly in the 20s. Beautiful sunshine will persist as we head into the weekend, with well-above-average temperatures expected both tomorrow and Sunday. A powerful storm system to our south will increase precipitation chances in our area slightly through Monday, although will not be significant enough to put a dent in the current drought, which has now expanded to a Severe Drought across the entire viewing area. The overall pattern will be slightly cooler next week, albeit staying above-average, with minimal precipitation chances after Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday, March 12th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Bismarck landfill nears capacity

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/12

Paradise Spas

Hog Trough

Paws and Claws

Open Water

Brew Day

A sunny & warm forecast with a cool down to come

FURRY FRIDAY MAR 12

Amazing Race for Haiti

NDC MAR 12

Regional Basketball

State Class A Basketball

Thursday, March 11th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/11

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/11

Colder today with a large warm-up to come

NDC MAR 11

Watford City Girl's Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News