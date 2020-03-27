KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast

Scammers are out there and unfortunately, they don't stop scamming even during a pandemic. The Minot Police Department is warning people that the "overpayment scam" is making its rounds again.

If you haven't heard of it, this is how it works: you list an item like a ring, for example, on the internet. You want $4,000 for it. A scammer reaches out and offers you more than you're asking, like $4,500. The scammer then wants you to wire back the excess money, but the check they sent you is forged, so you're actually giving them your money.