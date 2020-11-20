KX Storm Team Friday Morning Forecast

A mostly quiet pattern ahead as high pressure builds in today. Daytime highs will reach the 20s north but some neighborhoods across our southwest could warm back up into the 40s. Winds will begin to return out of the south tomorrow as high pressure builds further east. This will help to warm temperatures back into the 40s for most, making for a relatively warm late November day. There will be a chance for rain across our far southeast counties by later tomorrow as a weak area of low pressure moves across the area. As low pressure departs east, winds will respond and Sunday will feature a stronger northwesterly wind, with temperatures being knocked back down to near late-November averages. The first half of next week looks to remain relatively warm and dry before possible cooling down slightly for Thanksgiving.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

