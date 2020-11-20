KX Storm Team Friday Morning Forecast

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Zeus the dog. Zeus is just under two-years-old and Fran Miller with Furry Friends Rockin's Rescue says Zeus is a very sweet dog and they are trying to get him back to a health state. She says he would make a great dog.

Miller says Zeus is one of the worst cases the organization has seen in years. They found Zeus with embedded porcupine quills, infections, and in need of eye surgery. Volunteers are taking Zeus to University of Minnesota next week for his surgery. Miller says his surgery will cost about $4,000.