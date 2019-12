In 2017, Josh Gallion took over as North Dakota state auditor; he won with over 76% of the vote. Gallion says he wants to be the best public servant he can, rather than trying to win a popularity contest.

"I love coming to work every day," Gallion said.

Despite working long hours and, now, gearing up for the campaign season, Gallion believes his job as state auditor can make a positive impact at every level of government in North Dakota. But the auditor's office and some of its audits have caused some shakeup.

In May 2019, Republican Governor Doug Burgum signed a law in which Gallion, also a Republican, and his office would have to get permission from lawmakers to conduct performance audits. This action came after his office was seen as being too aggressive: Conducting audits at twice the rate of his predecessor.