A career is a major aspect of many people's lives. But for a lot of people, work-life and family life are separate.

That line is a little blurred for an entire family in Minot that's dedicated itself to serving the community.

Career changes by Mark and Sheila Mathieson about two years ago turned their family of four into a family of first responders.

KX News got to meet with the Mathieson Family on what has become a rare occasion - they were all off of work on the same day.