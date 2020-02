UPDATE 5:45 P.M.: Minot Fire Chief Kelli Kronschnabel said the Minot Fire Department has verified that all of the building’s occupants are safe. The building, built in 1916, contains 28 units; 26 units were occupied. Six firefighters received treatment for minor injuries.

“I’m very thankful all the tenants were able to evacuate safely,” Kronschnabel said. “We will continue to communicate with them as we determine if it’s safe to allow them to go back into the building to retrieve any belongings.”