The city of Lincoln has a water problem, more specifically a groundwater problem; you can thank the wet fall for those issues. While residents here continue to pump water out of their basements, city leaders have taken new steps to take that water and get it out of the city.

Lincoln is a victim of its own success, and as the population continues to grow, so does the need to build new homes. A good portion of the city was built on top of the sand, allowing water to easily drain through the soil, but as that water hits clay further down, it's dammed up with nowhere to go…so it seeps into people's basements, basements like Tom Volk's.