KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/19

(NEXSTAR) – The White House announced Monday that anyone 16 years and older can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, meeting President Joe Biden's April 19 eligibility goal.

"More than half of all adults in America have now received at least one shot," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at Monday's briefing. "More than 32 percent of adults are fully vaccinated. Eighty-one percent of seniors have at least one, and just about two thirds are fully vaccinated."