Working from home has never been more stressful. Chances are you are around your family or roommates more often, which can add stress to an already stressful situation.

We talked to Greg Molinaro, a full-time Conventional and Christian Counselor in Bismarck and Watford City, who works with individuals and couples. He offered some tips on how to make the most of your time during the pandemic. He says it begins with discovering a 'new normal or new routine.'