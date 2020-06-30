KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/30

Gov. Doug Burgum says the previous COVID-19 testing event at the State Capital went so well, the Department of Health and the North Dakota National Guard decided to have another one.

The second testing event will be Wednesday, July 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The testing is free and open to everyone, according to the Department of Health website. To make the line go quicker participants are encouraged to fill out the online registration survey.