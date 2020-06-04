KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/4

Have you ever woken up, and tried to make sense of the crazy dream you had the night before? Or, have you noticed you have more dreams when you're stressed out? We spoke to a clinical neuropsychologist to see what the connection is, and -- we hear from a couple of people who share their stress-related dreams.

"When we are experiencing stressful situations, our brain is just trying to solve those problems and make sense of that stress and it does that while we're sleeping," said Dr. Marie Schaaf Gallagher, clinical neuropsychologist, Sanford.