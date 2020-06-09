KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9

Tuesday is election day here in North Dakota, but things look a little different from years past. With the current pandemic, mail-in voting was decided for the Peace Garden State. KX News was at one ballot drop-off location seeing how people felt about this year's voting process.

Any other first Tuesday in June, voters are headed to polling locations like the Municipal Auditorium in Minot. But instead, they are headed to drop-off boxes to cast their votes.