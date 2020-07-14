KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will wind down with the setting sun this evening, and we'll be looking at clear to mostly clear skies. Temperatures will once again fall into the upper 40s and 50s with a sunny, albeit a bit breezy, day tomorrow. Daytime highs will be close to seasonal averages tomorrow and Thursday. Upper-level ridging will help to warm our temperatures up into the 90s for many Friday, while at the same time strong energy aloft will initiate thunderstorms by the afternoon. With the right parameters in place, severe weather will be possible. Rain chances will continue through the weekend, but temperatures will be cooler. A more active pattern will be possible next week with more chances for rain.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder